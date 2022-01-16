Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 25,561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $62,279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,482,802,000 after buying an additional 1,691,201 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,951,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $313,580,000 after buying an additional 1,504,746 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 26.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,823,626 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $359,414,000 after buying an additional 1,445,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at about $64,771,000. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.50 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.86.

Shares of LVS opened at $42.99 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average of $40.68.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

