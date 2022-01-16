Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New Investment in Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 62,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Palatin Technologies by 164.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31,289 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 902.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 700,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 630,193 shares during the period. 8.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTN stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.78. Palatin Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.30.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Palatin Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

