Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 1,300 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 5.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 15.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 6.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMVT shares. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Immunovant from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $45.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $903.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $222,011.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

