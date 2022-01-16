Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) Short Interest Update

Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 64.6% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Aequi Acquisition stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. Aequi Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

