African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the December 15th total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $2,434,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 221,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 51.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGAC remained flat at $$9.71 during trading on Friday. 34 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,844. African Gold Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

