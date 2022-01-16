ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Short Interest Down 78.4% in December

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the December 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $56.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.27. ageas SA/NV has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $67.11.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 5.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that ageas SA/NV will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

