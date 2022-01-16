AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 50,817 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,817 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FITB. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,663 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,147,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,056 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,137,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,269 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,162,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $38,246,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $50.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $50.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.