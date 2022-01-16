AGF Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 150,278 Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 150,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 95.2% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

KLIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,586,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,982. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $60.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.88. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $485.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

