AGF Investments Inc. Has $19.54 Million Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $19,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,857,000 after purchasing an additional 455,692 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,782,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,470,000 after acquiring an additional 307,058 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,698,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,300,000 after buying an additional 14,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,908,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.93.

Shares of SCCO opened at $67.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.61. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 98.04%.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

