AGF Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,939 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $13,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Globant by 57.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 62.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the third quarter worth about $2,923,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Globant by 6.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in Globant by 25.5% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 6,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLOB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.90.

GLOB opened at $251.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.60 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.72. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $188.67 and a 12 month high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

