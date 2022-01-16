AGF Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,224 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $23,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in Dollar General by 53.5% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.48.

DG opened at $217.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $240.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

