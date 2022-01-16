AGF Investments Inc. Raises Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of XPO Logistics worth $7,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,285,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $738,964,000 after buying an additional 88,777 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,249,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,027 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,177,000 after purchasing an additional 774,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,156,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,508,000 after purchasing an additional 80,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,827,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,630,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.04.

NYSE:XPO opened at $70.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.24 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.46.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

