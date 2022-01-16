AGF Investments LLC Has $604,000 Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 13.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,680,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,227,000 after purchasing an additional 72,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,064,000 after purchasing an additional 70,586 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,866,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,840,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,123,000 after purchasing an additional 147,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $118.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.55 and a 200-day moving average of $125.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.09.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

