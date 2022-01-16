AGF Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGIO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,974,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,607 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 112.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 620,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,179,000 after purchasing an additional 328,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,802,000 after purchasing an additional 294,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,970,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,570,000 after purchasing an additional 237,469 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,082,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,400,000 after purchasing an additional 203,105 shares during the period.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.86.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average is $43.56. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

