AGF Investments LLC Sells 303 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $160.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.91 and a 52-week high of $185.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.05%.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total transaction of $1,820,134.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $2,161,797.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,278 shares of company stock valued at $11,574,511 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.