AGF Investments LLC Sells 821 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

AGF Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $199,803.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $98,366.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,939 shares of company stock worth $14,051,645 in the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its recent acquisition of Midwest Motor Express shows the commitment to grow its LTL business and diversify its business mix. He believes this new revenue mix shift warrants a higher multiple given the premium the market has given LTL carriers over the last few years. Wolfe Research lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.17 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.03 and a 200-day moving average of $53.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

