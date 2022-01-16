Agrello (DLT) Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 16th. Agrello has a total market capitalization of $278,440.46 and $20,044.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Agrello coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Agrello has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00060562 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007504 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Agrello

DLT is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 129,071,019 coins. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

Buying and Selling Agrello

