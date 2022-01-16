Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €131.92 ($149.91).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €137.00 ($155.68) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.00 ($180.68) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($145.45) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($157.95) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of AIR stock traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, reaching €117.34 ($133.34). 1,051,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €110.65 and its 200 day moving average is €112.17. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($113.60).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

