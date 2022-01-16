Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 53.1% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS AIPUY opened at $18.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.89. Airports of Thailand Public has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $26.00.
About Airports of Thailand Public
Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Airports of Thailand Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airports of Thailand Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.