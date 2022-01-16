Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) & Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Head-To-Head Survey

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) and Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Akbank T.A.S. and Pinnacle Financial Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akbank T.A.S. 0 0 3 0 3.00 Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 1 7 0 2.88

Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus target price of $108.71, indicating a potential downside of 1.54%. Given Pinnacle Financial Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pinnacle Financial Partners is more favorable than Akbank T.A.S..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.4% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Akbank T.A.S. has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akbank T.A.S. and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akbank T.A.S. $5.81 billion 0.51 $898.88 million $0.34 3.38 Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.34 billion 6.28 $312.32 million $6.47 17.06

Akbank T.A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Financial Partners. Akbank T.A.S. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinnacle Financial Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Akbank T.A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Akbank T.A.S. pays out 5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays out 11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pinnacle Financial Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Akbank T.A.S. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Akbank T.A.S. and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akbank T.A.S. N/A N/A N/A Pinnacle Financial Partners 35.58% 10.62% 1.44%

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats Akbank T.A.S. on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management; and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products and asset management services. The Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management segment provides financial solutions and banking services to large, medium and small size corporate and commercial customers. The Treasury segment conducts TL and FC spot and forward transactions, treasury bonds, government bonds, Eurobond and private sector bond transactions and also derivative trading activities within determined limits. The company was founded on January 30, 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G. Atkinson, Reese L. Smith III, and Robert A. McCabe, Jr. on February 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

