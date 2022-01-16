Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

DETNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Danske downgraded Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Aker BP ASA stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.11. Aker BP ASA has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $41.24.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

