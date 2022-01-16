Alan Peterson Buys 1,498,525 Shares of HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS) Stock

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS) insider Alan Peterson acquired 1,498,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £254,749.25 ($345,797.81).

Alan Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 26th, Alan Peterson sold 2,704,854 shares of HSS Hire Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.23), for a total value of £459,825.18 ($624,168.83).

LON HSS opened at GBX 17.30 ($0.23) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £121.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.62. HSS Hire Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 10.58 ($0.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 25 ($0.34).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 24 ($0.33) target price on shares of HSS Hire Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

About HSS Hire Group

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

