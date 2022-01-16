Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) will report sales of $12.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.01 million to $23.12 million. Albireo Pharma reported sales of $2.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 352.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year sales of $18.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $31.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $53.22 million, with estimates ranging from $42.48 million to $58.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 444.28% and a negative return on equity of 82.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

ALBO stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.14. 164,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,686. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $43.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 819,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,576,000 after purchasing an additional 122,502 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 445,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after acquiring an additional 117,040 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 19.2% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 245,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 39,489 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 9.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 385,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after buying an additional 32,051 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 26,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

