Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alcoa from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.92.

NYSE AA opened at $61.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.07.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 591.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

