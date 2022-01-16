Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to announce $53.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.50 million and the highest is $54.21 million. Alerus Financial posted sales of $61.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year sales of $231.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $231.70 million to $232.19 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $221.74 million, with estimates ranging from $210.10 million to $233.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.24. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $57.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. 37.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALRS stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,528. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $507.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average is $30.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alerus Financial (ALRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.