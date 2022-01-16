Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 55.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.80.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $131.57 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $108.70 and a twelve month high of $274.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

