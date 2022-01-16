Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Short Interest Up 68.6% in December

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 68.6% from the December 15th total of 776,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 459,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALKT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.43. Alkami Technology has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 million. Alkami Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alkami Technology will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkami Technology news, CAO Kristy Ramundi sold 4,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $118,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Lynn Nelson sold 195,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $5,155,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,554 shares of company stock valued at $8,897,561 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,675,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,281,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,097,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000. 43.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.