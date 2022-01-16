Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 171,662 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 10.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

ADS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

NYSE ADS opened at $72.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.29. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.