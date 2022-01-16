Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 148,976 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 891,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,976 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $146,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 52,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $40,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,929 shares of company stock worth $3,480,276 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.53.

Shares of WING opened at $155.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 156.57, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.49 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.15.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 68.69%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

