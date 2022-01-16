Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,109 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $114,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $301.14 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.41 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.77.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

