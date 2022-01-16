Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $123.29 Million Stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,300,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 44,978 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Crane were worth $123,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 2.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 793,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 22.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 184,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 34,140 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 81.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Crane by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Crane by 8.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane stock opened at $106.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.71. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $72.47 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.41 and a 200-day moving average of $98.41.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

CR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.