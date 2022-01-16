Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys Shares of 4,693,647 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,693,647 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $96,313,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.72% of American Airlines Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,995,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,420,983,000 after buying an additional 1,023,558 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $375,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,652 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,508,310 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $95,622,000 after purchasing an additional 53,948 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,013 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,902,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,551,000 after purchasing an additional 402,000 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAL stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.66. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.54) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.77.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

