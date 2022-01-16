Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $88.95 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 781,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 123,627 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $88,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 78.2% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Motco acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 32.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 41.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $106.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.84 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.18 and its 200-day moving average is $107.86.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.35%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

