Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 733,664 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,089,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 733,664 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $106,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 42.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 134.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 27.6% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $139,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,540 shares of company stock worth $2,087,774. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.71.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.33 and a 12 month high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.15%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

