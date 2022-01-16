Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 734,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 228,965 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.44% of Skyworks Solutions worth $121,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,886,000 after buying an additional 822,844 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $80,079,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after acquiring an additional 406,414 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,742,000 after acquiring an additional 397,426 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $1,374,927.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $1,018,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,965 shares of company stock valued at $12,767,048. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $155.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

A number of analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Robert W. Baird cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.10.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.