Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. increased their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $163,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDRX stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $17.88. The company had a trading volume of 530,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,499. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.