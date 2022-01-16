Ally Financial Inc. Has $10.44 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ally Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 225,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 1.0% of Ally Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $10,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 765,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,653,000 after buying an additional 120,189 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.6% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 476,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.3% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC opened at $58.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $238.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $58.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.06%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.41.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

