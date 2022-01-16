Ally Financial Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ally Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $224.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $178.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.40 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

