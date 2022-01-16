Ally Financial Inc. Takes $1.57 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ally Financial Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,825,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,062,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,472,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,151,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 555,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,679,000 after buying an additional 35,017 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $222.20 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.60 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

