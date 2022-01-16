Ally Financial Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ally Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,367,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.4% of Ally Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,227,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 547,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,111,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 967,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,970,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 553,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,915,000 after buying an additional 101,492 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $149.81 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $151.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.37.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

