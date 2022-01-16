Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 327,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,365 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 10.8% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $86,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $100,000.

Shares of IJH opened at $277.30 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $232.55 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.74.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

