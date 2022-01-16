Alpha Finance Lab Market Cap Tops $261.06 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001350 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $261.06 million and approximately $10.27 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00048483 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002615 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00009762 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002230 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 303.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

ALPHA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

