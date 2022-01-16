AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,099 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 222.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,571,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,030,262,000 after purchasing an additional 33,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,912,000 after purchasing an additional 539,896 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,120,000 after purchasing an additional 248,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,735,000 after buying an additional 92,353 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $447.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $476.71 and a 200-day moving average of $476.52. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $365.23 and a one year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

