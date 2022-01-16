AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $3.09 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in AutoZone by 3.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in AutoZone by 4.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,570,000 after acquiring an additional 33,680 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,038.74.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,525 shares of company stock valued at $20,958,078 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZO opened at $2,033.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,959.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,752.79. The firm has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,111.71 and a twelve month high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $18.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.