AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $3.37 Million Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,470 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 13.9% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 109.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 32,175 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 858.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 848,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,315,000 after buying an additional 760,000 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 16.8% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 568,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,931,000 after buying an additional 81,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 321,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,186,000 after buying an additional 22,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MFC. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

