AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,777 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 126.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,179 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 533.3% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 85.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,102.91 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,005.14 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,424.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1,459.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The firm has a market cap of $137.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities cut Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,621.23.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

