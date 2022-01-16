AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 40,625 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,625 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter worth $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter worth $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 38,500 shares of company stock worth $609,545 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $38.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.90.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

