Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.
NYSE:ACH opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Aluminum Co. of China has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $23.90.
About Aluminum Co. of China
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.
