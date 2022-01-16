Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

NYSE:ACH opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Aluminum Co. of China has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACH. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 136,158 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 29,664 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000.

About Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

