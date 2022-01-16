Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $205.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ambarella from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised Ambarella to a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $212.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $155.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -187.73 and a beta of 1.15. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $227.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.40.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $160,318.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $857,855.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Ambarella by 99.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,801,000 after buying an additional 536,743 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth $63,529,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth $55,713,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 23.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,860,000 after purchasing an additional 204,441 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

