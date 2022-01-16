American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stake Lessened by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 12,372.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 128.5% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

AFG stock opened at $135.57 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.21 and a 12 month high of $146.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.